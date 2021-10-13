 

Kings start season against the Golden Knights

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted10/13/2021 7:00 AM

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +119, Golden Knights -144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings open the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Los Angeles went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 9-14-5 at home. The Kings scored 32 power play goals with an 18.9% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Vegas went 40-14-2 overall with a 19-9-0 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.4 goals on 32.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Golden Knights: Mattias Janmark: day to day (health protocols), William Carrier: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Attention: We are experiencing technical difficulties with our Facebook Comments module at this time. Comments will remain disabled until we are able to resolve the problem. We apologize for the interruption. We invite you to engage with our content and talk with other commenters on our Daily Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DailyHeraldFans/. Thank you.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 