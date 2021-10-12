NHL commissioner Bettman says just 4 players unvaccinated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league has only four unvaccinated players as it opens up the 2021-22 season.

Bettman was in attendance for the regular-season opener between the back to back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

'Everybody banding together to do the right thing," Bettman said. "Maybe that's why hockey is the ultimate team sport.'

Bettman said NHL officials and all the personnel that come into contact with the players are vaccinated.

''It's something we take seriously,' Bettman said. 'Health and safety has been and will continue to be paramount.'

There are still COVID-19 cases involving players that are fully vaccinated.

The expansion Seattle Kraken will be missing a number of players due to Covid-19 protocols for their first game Tuesday night at Las Vegas.

The Lightning have expressed a continuing interest in hosting an outdoor game in Tampa, Florida but the weather conditions in the state remain a major obstacle.

'Do I have severe weather concerns, the answer is yes,' Bettman said. 'Weather, particularly in a warm climate can be a challenge, and the safety of the players is paramount. If it were doable, it would be great. We're just not sure it's doable because of the weather.'

