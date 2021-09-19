The Latest: QB Wilson goes for 100th regular-season win

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) waves to fans as he leaves the field following a 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Associated Press

The Latest on Week 2 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12 p.m.

Russell Wilson is hoping Week 2 of the NFL season provides a personal milestone. Wilson will try for his 100th regular-season win when he leads the Seattle Seahawks against the Tennessee Titans.

Seattle's '12s' will be back in the stands Sunday for the first time since Dec. 29, 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Titans will try to avoid an 0-2 start while Wilson goes for his 100th win in his 146th start. Only Tom Brady (131) and Joe Montana (139) have won 100 in fewer games.

In one of the week's top matchups, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson will face off for the fourth straight season in a matchup of MVP quarterbacks. Jackson is 0-3 vs. Mahomes, 30-5 against everyone else.

Andy Dalton will make his first home start with Chicago as the Bears face Cincinnati. Most Bears fans are eager to see first-round draft pick Justin Fields, who played well in a brief appearance in the opener, take over for Dalton.

The New Orleans Saints will have eight coaches unable to attend their game at Carolina because of positive COVID-19 tests. Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is now set to coach. On Saturday, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, and defensive assistant Brian Young were added to the list of coaches unable to attend the game.

