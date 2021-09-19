Lamar Jackson finally leads Ravens over Chiefs 36-35

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson scores a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) rushes for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) rushes past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman, left, rushes past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with teammate Demarcus Robinson after Robinson scored a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football gameÂ against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebackers Justin Houston (50) and Odafe Oweh (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, intercepts a pass attempt in front of teammate Ben Niemann in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Associated Press

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35 Sunday night.

Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs - Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year - was a wild affair from the start.

And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.

With Jackson leading the Ravens' 251 yards rushing and throwing for 239 and a score, Baltimore ensured that all four AFC North teams would have 1-1 records. Kansas City, which allowed 481 yards and gained 405, also is 1-1 in the rugged AFC West.

The dynamic Jackson twice got into the end zone to his right with dives - well, the last TD was more of a vault. Twice the Ravens misfired on 2-point conversions, but Jackson's 2-yard run on fourth down after Edwards-Helaire fumbled secured the victory.

