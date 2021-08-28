Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, right, hands the ball to teammate running back J.K. Dobbins (27), left, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) lays on the field while being checked by team trainers in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is taken off the field after suffering an injury in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. -- Running back J.K. Dobbins injured his left knee early in the Baltimore Ravens preseason finale Saturday at Washington.

Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut. Dobbins was attended to on the field, went to the blue injury tent and was carted off the sideline and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The field at FedEx Field was redone in the offseason. Notable leg or knee injuries on the previous surface include Washington QBs Robert Griffin III, Alex Smith and Kyle Allen and most recently Cincinnati's Joe Burrow last season.

Dobbins rushed for 15 yards on two carries before the injury. The Ohio State product ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and had 18 catches for 120 yards during his rookie season last year and was again expected to split carries in Baltimore's backfield with Gus Edwards.

Dobbins had seven carries for 8 yards in the Ravens' first two preseason games. Baltimore has won 19 consecutive exhibition games going back to 2019, tied with Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers for the longest streak in NFL history.

After sitting out the first two preseason games, Jackson played one series at Washington. He finished 3 of 4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice before giving way to Tyler Huntley, who's the second string with Trace McSorley out.

Washington also lost reserve cornerback Torry McTyer in the first half for evaluation of a possible concussion. McTyer is on the bubble for the 53-man roster.

