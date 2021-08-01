 

Cleveland Indians to visit the Chicago White Sox

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/1/2021 7:00 AM

Cleveland Indians (51-50, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-44, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) White Sox: TBD


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -205, Indians +170; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will meet on Sunday.

The White Sox are 36-18 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .299.

The Indians are 25-27 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .401 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .529.

The Indians won the last meeting 12-11. Justin Garza earned his first victory and Amed Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Michael Kopech took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the White Sox with 18 home runs and is batting .236.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 22 home runs and is slugging .529.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Indians: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (groin), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 