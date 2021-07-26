Ex-coach/player wants meeting with Goodell over Asian remark

Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung is still waiting to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding an anti-Asian comment he says a team made about him during a job interview this year.

Chung said on a conference call Monday that he never was told by the league why a requested meeting with Goodell was not arranged nor how the NFL's investigation was conducted.

Chung, who played for five teams and coached with the Eagles and Chiefs, has not identified the coach who he says told him that Asian Americans were 'not the right minority' in the NFL. The NFL reviewed the matter and said this month: 'After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made.'

But Chung wants more information about the investigation.

'I know people I have talked to, head coaches and people high up in the executive offices, who knew nothing about it,' he said.

'I'm not interested in outing anybody, it's irrelevant. The mere fact that statement was made to me raised a lot of questions on my behalf.

'My goal is to find out whether Asians are considered a minority (by the NFL). There is legitimate confusion and when the statement was made it was shocking. I want to get clarity and clarification on whether Asians are considered a minority when it comes to the hiring process. I want to get that out there and answered.'

Chung believes a meeting with Goodell would provide clarity.

'NFL security spoke to my representatives and requested a sit-down with Mr. Goodell so we could have a conversation about what I have been talking about,' Chung added. 'The request was denied. I don't know why he won't have a sit-down with me or a meeting to talk about these issues at hand.'

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

