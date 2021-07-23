 

CB LeBlanc, LB Griffin sign 1-year contracts with Dolphins

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 7/23/2021 1:26 PM

MIAMI -- Cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc signed a one-year contract Friday with the Miami Dolphins, who added depth to their secondary with the status of All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in question.

Howard was a no-show at mandatory minicamp, wants to renegotiate the contract he reworked two years ago, and might hold out when training camp starts next week.

 

LeBlanc, a five-year veteran with 16 career starts, played mostly as a reserve the past two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also played for Detroit and Chicago.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin also signed a one-year deal. He excelled on special teams the past three seasons for Seattle.

Griffin, who lost his left hand as a child, became an inspiration for many when he made the Seahawks' roster after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 