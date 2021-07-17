Sharks get goalie Hill from Coyotes before NHL roster freeze

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.

The Coyotes sent Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Sharks for 23-year-old goalie Josef Kolenar and a 2022 second-rounder. It was completed before and announced after the trade freeze.

The Coyotes traded Hill because they could not protect the 25-year-old and starter Darcy Kuemper from the Kraken.

Hill is a restricted free agent with 49 games of NHL experience.

'Adin is an extremely competitive and athletic goaltender and he has played a significant amount of professional hockey games despite being only 25 years old,' Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said. 'We have been impressed with the trajectory of his play, particularly his ability to make saves in high-danger scoring opportunities. We look forward to having him in San Jose and being part of our goaltending unit.'

Protected lists for the expansion draft were due Saturday afternoon, and Seattle announces its picks Wednesday.

___

