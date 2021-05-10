ESPN announces extension for Berman on his 66th birthday

File-This July 18, 2018, file photo shows shows Chris Berman appearing at the ESPY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Chris Berman will continue to host 'NFL PrimeTime' after agreeing to a new contract with ESPN.

The multiyear agreement was announced on Berman's 66th birthday Monday.

'We've been working on it for awhile, and this was the perfect time to do it,' Berman said during a telephone interview. 'ESPN has been almost two-thirds of my life. I'm honored that what I do still works.'

Berman has been an integral part of ESPN throughout its history after joining the network a month after its launch in September 1979. Besides being one of the original 'SportsCenter' anchors, he has been a key part of the network's NFL and baseball coverage.

He hosted 'NFL PrimeTime' with Tom Jackson from 1987 to 2005 on ESPN and then starting again in 2019 when it returned on the ESPN+ streaming service. Berman - who also hosted 'NFL Countdown' from 1985 to 2016 - teamed up with Booger McFarland for 'PrimeTime' last year when Jackson could not travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Berman approached ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro when ESPN+ started about the possibility of reviving 'PrimeTime.' Berman said seeing the success of 'PrimeTime' on the streaming service has mirrored watching the growth of ESPN.

'The fact that I will get to do it again this season is something I have enjoyed the most,' he said. 'I love being able to help build another entity with it this time being in the streaming world.'

Berman said it remains to be determined who will join him on 'PrimeTime' during the upcoming season.

Berman was the 2010 recipient of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award and has been the master of ceremonies for the Hall's induction ceremony since 1999.

'Quite simply, Chris Berman has personified ESPN's success for more than four decades,' Norby Williamson, ESPN's executive vice president and executive editor, said in a statement. 'Fans respond to his authentic love of sports, his ability to savor and capture the big moments, and his on-air style that reminds us how live games can truly be equal parts essential and fun. We are delighted Boomer's magical ride at ESPN will continue for years to come.'

