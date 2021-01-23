Falcons' Smith adds veteran Gary Emanuel, 3 more assistants

FILE - Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs his players during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn. Smith, the new Atlanta Falcons coach, has started building his staff by hiring offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coach Marquice Williams. Associated Press

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- New Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith is building his staff. He added four assistants Saturday, including veteran defensive line coach Gary Emanuel.

Emanuel coached the New York Giants' defensive line in 2018-19. He has 38 years coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL. He coached the Indianapolis Colts' defensive line from 2012-17.

The Falcons also named Steve Hoffman as a senior assistant, Justin Peelle as tight ends coach and Matt Pees as a defensive assistant. Pees is the son of new Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

Peelle coached the Philadelphia Eagles' tight ends the past six seasons. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons, including with Atlanta from 2008-10.

Matt Pees was head coach at Findlay (Ohio) High School in 2020 following two seasons as a defensive assistant and quality control coach for the Tennessee Titans, where he worked with Smith.

Hoffman has 28 years experience in the NFL, including 16 with the Dallas Cowboys. He most recently was the Titans' special teams coach in 2017.

The Falcons hired Smith, the former Titans offensive coordinator, on Jan. 15.

Smith on Thursday also named Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator and Marquice Williams to coordinate special teams.

Smith's staff also will include linebackers coach Frank Bush, offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford and quarterbacks coach Charles London. The team is retaining wide receivers coach Dave Brock and offensive assistant Danny Breyer.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL