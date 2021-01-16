Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game

Packers' fans hold up signs during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Spectators were allowed in Lambeau Field for the first time during this season. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams, left, celebrates after scoring with Marquez Valdes-Scantling after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates his one-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith (55) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams' Josh Reynolds breaks away from Green Bay Packers' Krys Barnes during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson (12) celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson (12) celebrates his touchdown catch with Gerald Everett during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws the ball to fans after scoring on a one-yard touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones (33) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Jordan Fuller (32) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores on a one-yard touchdown run past Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores on a one-yard touchdown run past Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers made sure he'd play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

Green Bay's potent offense overpowered the Rams' vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn't allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, while Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

The Packers reached the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons as they chase their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. It will be their first at Lambeau Field since hosting for the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants 23-20 in overtime.

Green Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2010 season as the NFC's No. 6 seed, and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco in its last three conference championship game appearances.

Saturday's game showed what a home-field advantage can mean, even with far less than capacity on hand due to the pandemic. The Packers played in front of 8,456 fans '" a crowd that included paying spectators for the first time all season '" but that small crowd made plenty of noise as the Packers built an early lead with snow flurries falling for much of the first half.

That crowd changed 'M! V! P!' during the closing minutes to salute All-Pro quarterback Rodgers.

Buoyed by that crowd, the Packers (14-3) often seemed on the verge of putting the game away. But the Rams (11-7) continued to hang around. Green Bay finally sealed the victory with a 58-yard completion from Rodgers to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left.

Rodgers went 23 of 36 for 296 yards, while Aaron Jones ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. Goff was 21 of 27 for 174 yards and a touchdown less than three weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, and Cam Akers rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT

The Rams' season is over.

The Packers host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24.

