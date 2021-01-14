Reform Party leader tasked to form Estonia's new government

HELSINKI -- Estonia's president on Thursday tasked the leader of the main opposition party to form a new government in the Baltic country, a day after Prime Minister Juri Ratas and his Cabinet stepped down in the wake of a corruption scandal in Ratas' ruling Center Party.

Kaja Kallas, the chairwoman of the center-right Reform Party that emerged as the winner of the 2019 general election, will have 14 days to put together a new Cabinet, President Kersti Kaljulaid said.

The Estonian head of state urged Kallas to move rapidly as the new government needs to immediately start tackling the country's worsening COVID-19 situation and the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

'Both the Estonian people and I are expecting that Estonia would quickly have an active and competent government, which focuses on handling the pandemic and the economic crisis and on making our lives better,' Kaljulaid said in a statement after meeting with Kallas.

Ratas and his Cabinet resigned Wednesday over a corruption scandal involving a key official at his Center Party suspected of accepting a private donation for the party in exchange for a political favor on a real estate development at the harbor district of the capital, Tallinn.

After the announcement by Ratas, who had led a three-party coalition with his Center Party, the nationalist EKRE party and the conservative Fatherland party since April 2019, parties immediately started informal talks on cobbling together a new government.

On Thursday, the Reform Party said it would start official government formation talks with the Center Party. Together, the two parties would muster a majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature, or Parliament.

According to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, a new Cabinet could be sworn in on Jan. 25 with Kaja Kallas as prime minister.