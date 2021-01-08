 

Devils host the Bruins to start season

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
 
 
Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils begin the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

New Jersey went 9-10-2 in division action and 13-11-10 at home a season ago. The Devils recorded 309 assists on 185 total goals last season.

Boston went 14-6-3 in division action and 22-10-3 on the road a season ago. The Bruins scored 57 power play goals with a 25.2% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: out (lower body).

Bruins: Kevan Miller: out (lower body), David Pastrnak: out (lower body), Brad Marchand: out (lower body).

