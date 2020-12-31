White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal
Updated 12/31/2020 1:15 PM
CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.
The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season - his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago.
The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration - ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo LÃ³pez.
