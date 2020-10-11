The Latest: Unbeaten Steelers, Chiefs both playing at home
The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):
12:35 p.m.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers put their unbeaten records at stake in their respective games to headline the NFL's early-afternoon action on Sunday.
Kansas City (4-0) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) while the Steelers (3-0) host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1).
This marks Pittsburgh's first game since a 28-21 victory over the Houston Texans on Sept. 27. The Steelers unexpectedly had last weekend off because their scheduled game with Tennessee was postponed until Oct. 25 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans' roster.
Kansas City and Pittsburgh are two of the six remaining unbeaten teams. The others are the Titans, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
