The Latest: Unbeaten Steelers, Chiefs both playing at home

"Crucial Catch" is seen on the field as players warm up before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. Associated Press

Fans arrive at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers fans sit socially distanced at Heinz Field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. It is the first Steelers football game this season that some 5000 fans have been allowed to attend. Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) warm up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

The Latest on Week 5 in the NFL (all times EDT):

12:35 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers put their unbeaten records at stake in their respective games to headline the NFL's early-afternoon action on Sunday.

Kansas City (4-0) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) while the Steelers (3-0) host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1).

This marks Pittsburgh's first game since a 28-21 victory over the Houston Texans on Sept. 27. The Steelers unexpectedly had last weekend off because their scheduled game with Tennessee was postponed until Oct. 25 because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans' roster.

Kansas City and Pittsburgh are two of the six remaining unbeaten teams. The others are the Titans, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

