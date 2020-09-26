Fernandes' late penalty earns Man United 3-2 win at Brighton

Brighton's Solly March, left, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Manchester United in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (John Sibley/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right shoots and scores his sides third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Manchester United in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (John Sibley/Pool via AP) Associated Press

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes celebrates after he scores his sides third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton Hove Albion and Manchester United in Brighton, England, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/Pool via AP) Associated Press

BRIGHTON, England -- Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time with the last kick of a wild Premier League game to earn Manchester United a 3-2 win over Brighton, which had earlier scored in added-on time and also hit the goal frame on five occasions on Saturday.

United was awarded a spot kick after Harry Maguire's header deflected off the outstretched hand of Neal Maupay, and Fernandes found the corner of the net to secure a win even the visitors might think was fortunate.

In the last of the allotted five minutes of second-half stoppage time, Solly March - one of the players to have previously hit the goal frame - headed home at the far post for a goal that looked like sealing a point for the hosts.

Earlier, Leandro Trossard struck both posts in the opening 21 minutes before smashing a shot against the bar in the second half.

With Adam Webster heading against the bar and March striking a shot against the post, the Premier League's official statistics supplier, Opta, said it was the first time a team had struck the goal frame five times in a match since the company started compiling data in 2003-04.

Brighton went ahead in the 40th minute when Maupay converted a cheeky 'Panenka' penalty after Fernandes brought down Tariq Lamptey.

United equalized three minutes later via an own-goal by Lewis Dunk, who inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after Nemanja Matic pulled the ball back across the face of goal at a free kick.

Brighton was denied a penalty at the start of the second half after Paul Pogba was initially adjudged to have clipped the legs of Aaron Connolly. The referee changed his mind after viewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Then United went ahead through Marcus Rashford, who cut in from the left after being played in behind the Brighton defense, delivered two shimmies, before getting the ball back on his left foot and rifling in a shot that deflected into the top corner in the 55th minute.

It was United's first win of the season in its second game.

