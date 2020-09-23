Chargers' Kelley, Eagles' Sanders among best bets to score

It was a tough Week 2 for a lot of fantasy teams with the number injuries that occurred all across the league, but it's a new week and a new opportunity. These are the favorite running back and wide receiver bets to score in Week 3:

Running Back

JOSHUA KELLEY, Chargers

Kelley has been a pleasant if not totally unexpected boost to the Chargers' offense over the first two weeks, touching the ball 25 times for 113 all-purpose yards in Week 2. He was also in on 52% of offensive snaps. The best part is that he looks like the goal-line back in Los Angeles, getting the nod over Austin Ekeler in the majority of those situations for the Chargers. The Chargers haven't been a very prolific scoring offense thus far, but Kelley has scored a third of their TDs already, and he gets to face the winless Panthers this week, who are our best matchup for RBs in the entire league.

MILES SANDERS, Eagles

Sanders seemed to avoid any residual effects from a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 1 when he went up against the Rams in Week 2, touching the ball 23 times for 131 yards and a score. One of the few healthy workhorse backs in the league, Sanders gets a meeting with our second-best RB matchup, the Bengals, who just got dominated on the ground by the Browns with 215 rushing yards and three rushing scores. With a 35.09% TD dependency, Sanders is favored to reach the end zone in this one.

JAMES CONNER, Steelers

Conner also avoided an injury going into Week 2 against the Broncos after injuring his ankle in Week 1. It was a reminder of his 2018 season when he was third in the league in rushing scores. He had 121 total yards and a touchdown against the Broncos. After a strong opener, Benny Snell might have been expected to take a chunk of the backfield touches for the Steelers, but he only had three carries to Conner's 16 and fumbled once. 30.3% TD dependent, Conner gets a nice matchup with the Texans, our fourth-best RB matchup this week, a team that has allowed three rushing scores through two games.

KENYAN DRAKE, Cardinals

Drake faces the fifth-best RB matchup in Detroit in Week 3, a team that just got dominated by another multi-faceted back in Aaron Jones (236 yards, three TDs) last week. Touching the ball 22 times to Chase Edmonds' six touches in Week 2, Drake has a comfortable hold on the Cardinals' backfield and will continue to see the majority of red zone action. Scoring eight rushing TDs in just eight games for the Cardinals in 2019, Drake is primed to reach the end zone in Week 3.

JAMES ROBINSON, Jaguars

Robinson has handled 32 of 34 carries for Jacksonville this season, so I'm not worried about him coming out at the goal line. I'm also not worried about his ability to move the ball against Miami this week, a team that has allowed three rushing scores and 328 rushing yards in two games. The nation leader in total yards after contact (1,332 yards) in college, Robinson is a strong TD favorite against the Dolphins in Week 3.

Wide Receiver

D.K. METCALF, Seahawks

Metcalf is the No. 3 WR in fantasy through two weeks, with more than 90 yards and a TD in both games thus far. On the field 99% of snaps, more than any WR in the league, Metcalf could be the best WR bet to score in the NFL, and his chances are bolstered by the fact that the Seahawks are playing against the Cowboys this week, our fifth-best WR matchup in the league. They just gave up four passing TDs to Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Week 2, and Russell Wilson is coming off a five-TD game, so things look very promising for the Seattle WRs this week. With 2.19 points per target, the highest rating out of the top 10 leading WR TD scorers, Metcalf is a strong bet to be the main beneficiary.

AMARI COOPER, Cowboys

The Seahawks are the best WR matchup in football right now, and they are playing the Cowboys this week, putting Cooper in the perfect spot to break his scoring drought. Tied for fourth in TDs for WRs in 2019, Cooper knows how to find the end zone, and he could have an easier time reaching it than Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Cooper this week, as Seattle has the ninth-best run defense this season. This matchup is shaping up to be a shootout coming off Week 2 games for both teams.

ALLEN ROBINSON, Bears

Robinson has yet to score this season, but he gets his best chance to do so against the fourth-best WR matchup Falcons this week. Atlanta has actually defended the run adequately through two games, or perhaps teams have just exploited the pass to much greater success. Either way, the Bears' best chance to win could be through the air this week, and Robinson is the predominant factor in that area. Tied for fifth in WR TDs in 2019, he's a strong bet to break out in Week 3 after a slow start.

KEELAN COLE, Jaguars

Coles has scored in both games for the Jaguars this season, and he's in a good position to continue that streak against the Dolphins, who are our third-best matchup for WRs going into Week 3. Cole has been the unexpected receiving leader for the Jaguars thus far. Lightly mentioned coming into the season, Cole leads the team in targets (12), receptions (11) and TDs (two) through 2 weeks. 53.33% TD dependent, Cole has the most scores on the fewest targets in the league, so look for him to reach the end zone at least once in Week 3.

COREY DAVIS, Titans

Davis isn't the highest-profile pick to score by most accounts, but with sophomore stud A.J. Brown sidelined and a matchup with the Vikings who have allowed the most receiving TDs in the league this season (five) on deck, he makes for a likely candidate to reach the end zone in Week 3. He's struggled some in his first three years in the NFL, but Davis could be in for a breakout season in his fourth year. Maybe that's a stretch, but I'll settle for him scoring for the second straight week against Minnesota.

