White inactive for Patriots following death of father
Updated 9/20/2020 7:36 PM
SEATTLE -- New England running back James White was inactive for Sunday's game against Seattle following the death of his father Tyrone in South Florida.
NBC reported just before kickoff that White's father had been killed in a car accident in Broward County, Florida and that his mother was in serious condition.
Miami-Dade Police also tweeted about Tyrone White's death. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also sent condolences to James White prior to kickoff. Wilson and White were teammates at Wisconsin.
James White is in his seventh season with the Patriots.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.