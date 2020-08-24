A team-by-team look at policies for NFL fans attending games

A team-by-team look at the policies for NFL fans attending games in the 2020 regular season. (As of Aug. 24, 2020).

Arizona - Team hasn't publicly discussed plans for fans.

Atlanta - No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Seattle and on Sept. 27 against Chicago.

Baltimore - No fans for the start of the season.

Buffalo - Bills have offered refunds or option to push money to 2021. Those who keep money in their account would be in a lottery for tickets should fans be allowed.

Carolina - Team hasn't publicly discussed plans for fans.

Chicago - Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Cincinnati - If team gets approval to have fans, capacity will be 'greatly reduced.' No tailgating, but rearranged seating in stadium and social distancing required.

Cleveland - Browns have guidelines for masks but no specifics about crowds. Also offered opt-out option for season ticket holders who skip 2020 and not lose their spot in 2021. Team continues to work with state task force and hopes to have fans.

Dallas - Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.

Denver - No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit - No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay - No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston - No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis - No more than 25% capacity at games this season.

Jacksonville - Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City - Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas - No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers - Team hasn't publicly discussed plans for fans.

Los Angeles Rams - Team hasn't publicly discussed plans for fans.

Miami - Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota - Team announced games will be at 'significantly reduced capacity,' if fans are allowed at all.

New England - No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

New Orleans - No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants - No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

New York Jets - No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Philadelphia - No official announcement by team yet.

Pittsburgh - Team hasn't publicly discussed plans for fans.

San Francisco - No official announcement by team yet.

Seattle - No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay - Team hasn't publicly discussed plans for fans.

Tennessee - No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Washington - No fans for 2020 season.

