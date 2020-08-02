Mitchell, Dupree help Fever erase early deficit, beat Dream

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Kelsey Mitchell wast 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 23 points, Candice Dupree added 21 and the Indiana Fever erased an early double-digit deficit to beat the Atlanta Dream 93-77 on Sunday.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and rookie Julie Allemand added 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Indiana (2-2).

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 18 points for Atlanta (2-2), Elizabeth Williams and Chennedy Carter each added 15 - on combined 14-of-21 shooting - and Betnijah Laney had 13 points, six rebounds and matched her career high with four steals.

The Dream jumped to a 10-0 lead but Indiana answered with a 13-0 run and never again trailed. The Fever scored the last five first-quarter points and opened the second with an 11-2, making it 41-25 on Tiffany Mitchell's three-point play with 5:25 left.

Elizabeth Williams made an and-1 free throw to trim Atlanta's deficit to seven with 3:36 to play, but Indiana responded with a 10-2 spurt, capped by Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer with 45.8 seconds left.