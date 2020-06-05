 

'Today we say no more': Jaguars march to sheriff's office

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/5/2020 11:08 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars held their own protest Friday against inequality and police brutality, marching from their stadium to the steps of the local sheriff's department. .

'Today we say no more,' wide receiver Chris Conley said. 'Today we see a nation that can't await change, a city that won't sit still or be quiet.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Players were joined by their families, coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell.

The Jaguars started their march at 9:04 a.m. local time to signify the local 904 area code. The protest came two days after owner Shad Khan spoke against racism in a letter on the team website. He promised then the franchise would work toward a 'timely response.'

Conley, wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirt, spoke at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Department. He said he cried when he saw the video of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was jogging when killed Feb. 23 in Georgia.

Marrone said the Jaguars are working on actions they they believe can make a difference. He also challenged the white community to take a step back, listen and learn.

'Let's not make the same mistakes we've made,' Marrone said. 'We need to stand together white and black to make this movement work.'

With the NFL allowing only coaches to return to their offices Friday and players still working remotely because of the pandemic, several Jaguars could not take part in the march.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The team posted videos from a handful of players, including quarterback Gardner Minshew, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Aaron Lynch.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 