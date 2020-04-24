Packers stay on offense, add RB A.J. Dillon, TE Deguara

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Packers would love to give quarterback Aaron Rodgers more weapons as they attempt to make at least one more Super Bowl run with the 36-year-old, two-time MVP. That doesn't necessarily mean you should pencil in a receiver to Green Bay with the 30th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Associated Press

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The potential challenges inherent in the NFL draft's virtual format became apparent Monday, April 20, 2020, as Gutekunst conducted a conference call with reporters. Gutekunst was about to answer a question when a technical issue caused him to get dropped from the call for about a minute. Associated Press

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, AJ Dillon, right, talks on the phone during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2020. Dillon was selected by the Green Bay Packers. (NFL via AP) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) runs over 50 yards for a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh. Dillon was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 24, 2020. Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers continue to emphasize offense in a major change from their usual draft strategy.

One day after trading up four spots in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick, the Packers added Boston College running back A.J. Dillon in the second round and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round Friday night.

Before this season, the Packers hadn't used a first-round pick on offense since taking Mississippi State tackle Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011. The Packers went with defense with their first two picks last year, their first three draft choices in 2018 and their first four selections in 2017.

Dillon, the No. 62 overall pick, rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in his three-year college career. He ran for 1,685 yards and 14 scores last season.

Although he was one of the busiest running backs in college football with 845 carries in his three years at Boston College, Dillon emphasized he's 'good to go" and 'healthy as can be" even after such heavy usage.

'I had a lot of carries, but that just goes to show I can handle the workload, I can be the workhorse," Dillon said. 'Everyone can know the ball's coming to me, and I can still grind out yards.''

The Packers clearly drafted with an eye on the future when they moved up to take Love, a talented but unpolished quarterback who figures to spend at least the next couple of seasons behind two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on the depth chart.

The selection of Dillon also doesn't necessarily seem to fill an immediate need. Green Bay already has Aaron Jones, who rushed for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. Jamaal Williams is a capable complementary back.

But running back could be a major concern a year from now, as both Jones and Williams are potential free agents in 2021. At least for now, the Packers believes all three backs should work well together.

'That's a three-headed beast that can come in and take this running game to the next level," Packers college scout Mike Owen said. 'You've got a nice mixture of running styles. Aaron Jones is more like lightning and you've got the thunder with A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams.'

Owen noted that Dillon's physical running style at 6 feet and 247 pounds will enable him to wear defenses down particularly when the weather gets colder. Dillon noted that he's accustomed to playing in cold weather after playing high school and college football in the state of Massachusetts.

Dillon had only 21 career catches at Boston College, though he said that was mainly because he played in a run-oriented offense.

'I'd say I'm for sure an all-purpose back, somebody who can do everything - run the ball, catch and obviously protect the quarterback," Dillon said.

The 6-foot-2 Deguara, picked 94th overall, caught 12 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. He had 39 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

This marks the second straight year the Packers have used a third-round pick on a tight end after taking Texas A&M's Jace Sternberger at that spot last year.

The Packers have six more picks Saturday as they seek to boost a roster that helped them go 13-3 and reach the NFC championship game last season. They traded their fourth-round pick to acquire Love but still have one pick in the fifth round, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Their most apparent remaining needs are adding a wideout to complement three-time Pro Bowl selection Davante Adams and finding some inside linebackers and linemen to shore up a run defense that ranked 23rd in the NFL last season.

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Deguara.