Virus advances around the world as medical supplies dwindle

Japan's Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, wearing a protective face mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bows to well-wishers as she attends her graduation ceremony at Gakushuin Girls' Senior High School in Tokyo, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP) Associated Press

Built after Friday's snow, a snowman in front of a home on south Washington Street wears a sign carrying a message of advice as residents deal with the spread of coronavirus Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Denver. Associated Press

Erie resident Mark Tanenbaum, left, buys ingredients for chicken soup at Larry's Central Market while employee Ashley Maldonado, right, cleans up near closing time at the store on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Erie, Pa. Tanenbaum, 62, said due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, this will likely be the first time since 1905 that the Tanenbaum family cannot celebrate Passover together. He said more than 40 family members usually gather each year to mark the Jewish spring holiday. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP) Associated Press

A girl wearing a protective face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus ride a bicycle with her father in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Associated Press

Steve King, a Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest forklift driver, prepares to deliver pallets during a supply load aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) at Naval Base San Diego, adjacent to San Diego, Calif., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. (Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Jones/U.S. Navy via AP) Associated Press

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Ashlee McCasland, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jonathan Shaw and Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Lou Canton prepare pallets of supplies to be loaded aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) at Naval Base San Diego, adjacent to San Diego, Calif., Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. (Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mike Jones/U.S. Navy via AP) Associated Press

A man runs across a near empty Montgomery Street in San Francisco, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Some 40 million Californians are coping with their first weekend under a statewide order requiring them to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus Associated Press

A man stands in the middle of a cable car tracks on a near empty California Street in San Francisco, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Some 40 million Californians are coping with their first weekend under a statewide order requiring them to stay at home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus Associated Press

A person rides a hoverboard on a downtown street in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday, March 21, 2020. Officials in Missouri's largest cities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to residents starting next week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the order, which is to begin Monday, before Kansas City officials followed later Saturday with a similar order. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday. Associated Press

A person crosses a downtown street in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday, March 21, 2020. Officials in Missouri's largest cities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to residents starting next week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the order, which is to begin Monday, before Kansas City officials followed later Saturday with a similar order. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday. Associated Press

This photo shows the Royal Mile, part of the Old Town of Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Saturday, March 21, 2020, on the first day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the government announced measures to cover the wages of workers who would otherwise lose their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP) Associated Press

A mans walks along a usually busy Fremont Street after casinos were ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

A sign indicates to "Stay Home for Nevada" along a usually busy Fremont Street after casinos were ordered to shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

Bolivarian National Guards use a water cannon to spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Associated Press

City workers walk after spraying disinfectant on the streets as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Associated Press

The virus pandemic advanced Sunday after the U.S. and Europe reported soaring new cases, prompting a scramble in some regions to set up additional hospital beds and replenish much-needed medical supplies.

Italy announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, which rose by 6,600 with nearly 800 new fatalities from the virus that causes COVID-19. The country's total death toll of more than 4,825 has surpassed the number of deaths in China, where the first cases emerged late last year.

In the U.S., where multiple states have ordered residents to stay indoors, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the government is 'literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies.' Health care workers from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis sought donations of protective equipment. Staff at a Detroit hospital began creating homemade face masks for workers. Even rural hospitals were strained as people increasingly felt the pandemic closing in.

In the farming community of Vidalia, Georgia, Dr. Robert Wagner said medical staffers at his emergency room are wearing face masks for their entire 12-hour shifts and changing in and out of full protective gear every time they see people considered a potential coronavirus case - all while dealing with a regular flow of patients injured in car crashes and suffering chest pains or other maladies.

They are testing an increasing number of patients for the virus and worried that the 50-bed Meadows Regional Medical Center could eventually become overwhelmed.

'There's definitely this underlying fear in the community. You can see it,' he said.

In Washington, negotiators from Congress and the White House resumed top-level talks on a ballooning $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package, urged by President Donald Trump to strike a deal to steady a nation thoroughly upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Trump continued to strike a confident tone about the nation's ability to defeat the pandemic soon, even as health leaders nationwide acknowledged that the U.S. is nowhere near the peak for the outbreak.

'We are going to be celebrating a great victory in the not too distant future,' he said.

The contagion is starting to be felt in U.S. cities far from major metropolitan areas, including places that have resisted drastic shutdown measures. About 150 countries now have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 American states. There are now more than 300,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In Italy, local authorities in the hard-hit northern regions have been pleading with the national government to enact stricter measures. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte told the nation he was tightening a lockdown and shutting down all production facilities except those providing essential goods and services. He cautioned citizens to be calm and patient, saying there is no alternative.

'Our sacrifice in staying home is minimum compared to that of other citizens trying to keep the nation well and functioning,' he said in a Facebook address.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it was ready to fly mobile medical teams and disinfection equipment to Italy, and a plane delivered more than 100 tons of supplies from China to the Czech Republic as part of a NATO program.

Behind China and Italy, Spain now has the third-highest number of infections worldwide, followed by the U.S.

Spanish health authorities have acknowledged that some intensive care units in the hardest-hit areas are close to their limit. The army was building a field hospital with 5,500 beds in a convention center in Madrid, where hotels are also being turned into wards for virus patients without serious breathing problems.

Colombia reported its first death from COVID-19 on Saturday. The patient was a 58-year-old taxi driver who had driven tourists from Italy, authorities said adding that man had previous health issues, including untreated diabetes.

President IvÃ¡n Duque has prohibited all non-resident foreigners from entering the country and he has decreed a mandatory quarantine starting Tuesday. Colombia has confirmed 210 cases of the coronavirus.

Lockdowns and curfews continue across the globe in a bid to contain the spread of infections before healthcare systems are overwhelmed. Streets, squares and highways in major cities are deserted. In the U.S., New Jersey and St. Louis were added to a growing list of areas where residents were ordered to stay home.

Sri Lanka police said Sunday that they detained 291 people for breaching a three-day curfew imposed Friday. Some were arrested for drinking at a playground or loitering in the streets.

The Chinese city of Wuhan - where the global pandemic was first detected and the first city to be locked down - went a fourth consecutive day on Sunday without reporting any new or suspected cases of the virus. Wuhan must go 14 straight days without a new case in order for draconian travel restrictions to be lifted, but already, a special train returned more than 1,000 car factory employees for the first time since the outbreak.

Parks and other public gathering places are reopening in China as people return to work and businesses resume. However, the country has placed increasing restrictions on those coming from overseas, who have made up the majority of its new cases in recent days. All arrivals to Beijing from abroad must be quarantine themselves for two weeks in a hotel at their own expense.

Wang reported from Beijing and D'Emilio from Rome. Associated Press writers Amy Forliti in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Bharatha Malawaraarachchi in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Christine Armario in Bogota, Colombia, and other AP reporters around the world contributed to this report.

