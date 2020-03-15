New England Patriots extend safety Devin McCourty's contract
Updated 3/15/2020 8:57 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty's contract Sunday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.
