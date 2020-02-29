Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ending Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid
Updated 2/29/2020 9:18 PM
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Billionaire activist Tom Steyer ending Democratic presidential campaign after pouring millions of dollars into his bid.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.