Maple Leafs' Muzzin out about 4 weeks with broken hand

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) uses his glove to keep an incoming puck away from Ottawa Senators center Artem Anisimov (51) and Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered another setback on defense with the loss of Jake Muzzin to a broken hand.

The Leafs announced Wednesday that Muzzin will be out about four weeks after suffering the injury during a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

If Muzzin misses four weeks, he'll return with six games left in the regular season.

The Leafs have recalled defenseman Calle Rosen from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies to fill the roster spot. Rosen, back for his second stint in Toronto, was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Toronto also is missing defensemen Morgan Rielly (foot) and Cody Ceci (ankle) because of injuries.

Muzzin, 31, signed a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of just over $5.6 million Monday.

Muzzin has six goals and 17 assists in 53 games with the Leafs this season.

The Leafs are two points ahead of the Florida Panthers, who have a game in hand, in the race for the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The two teams face off Thursday night in Sunrise, Fla.

