Lions cut DT 'Snacks' Harrison after 1-year, $11M extension

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have released defensive tackle Damon 'Snacks' Harrison.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday, less than a year after signing him to an $11 million, one-year contract extension. He went into the 2019 season with two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Harrison started in 15 games last season, but had a career-low 49 tackles and two sacks for the three-win Lions.

Detroit acquired Harrison from the Giants in the middle of the 2018 season for a fifth-round draft pick. The 31-year-old Harrison was a 2016 All-Pro selection. He began his career with the New York Jets in 2012 after being undrafted out of William Penn.

