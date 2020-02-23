Hurricanes recall 2 goaltenders after losing Reimer, Mrazek

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) scores his team's third goal of the game against Carolina Hurricanes emergency goalie David Ayres (90) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 photo, members of the Carolina Hurricanes congratulate emergency goaltender David Ayres after they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 in an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have recalled goaltenders Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljkovic from their American Hockey League affiliate after losing two goaltenders to injury and relying on an on-call emergency netminder Saturday night in a victory at Toronto.

The Hurricanes announced the move Sunday. That came after they lost James Reimer and Petr Mrazek to injuries the night before, forcing them to use 42-year-old David Ayres in net to finish the 6-3 win.

The 27-year-old Forsberg has posted a 15-9-2 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage in 27 appearances with the Charlotte Checkers this year. The Hurricanes acquired Forsberg in a trade last June.

The 24-year-old Nedeljkovic has posted a 15-10-2 record, 2.51 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage with four shutouts in 28 appearances with the Checkers this year. The Hurricanes selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Carolina hosts Dallas on Tuesday night.

