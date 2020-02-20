 

Former NFL player Darren McFadden pleads guilty in DWI case

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
 
 
DALLAS -- Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was sentenced to four days in jail after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated early last year.

McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated, the Dallas Morning News reported. He was sentenced to four days in jail and received credit for one day of time served, and a resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

McFadden's attorney did not immediately reply to a Thursday phone message seeking comment.

McFadden, 32, played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders. He spent seven seasons with the Raiders then signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for three seasons before retiring in 2017.

McFadden was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame two months ago.

