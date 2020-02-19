 

NFL linebacker Greg Robinson jailed in Texas on pot charge

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 2/19/2020 1:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas -- NFL linebacker Greg Robinson was being held Wednesday in a Texas jail on a pending drug distribution charge from a federal agency, records show.

Robinson, 27, was booked Tuesday, according to El Paso County jail records. Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows. His his home address is listed as Thibodaux, Louisiana.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.

The former Auburn University standout was drafted second overall in 2014, by the St. Louis Rams. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The Browns recently informed Robinson's representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Robinson battled inconsistency while starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season. He was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.

