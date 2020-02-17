Virginia governor's push to ban sales of assault weapons fails as moderate Democrats balk in state Senate
Updated 2/17/2020 8:47 AM
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia governor's push to ban sales of assault weapons fails as moderate Democrats balk in state Senate.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.