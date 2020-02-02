 

The Latest: Teams have arrived at stadium for Super Bowl 54

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • A Kansas City Chiefs fan celebrates before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    A Kansas City Chiefs fan celebrates before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

  • A Kansas City Chiefs fan arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

    A Kansas City Chiefs fan arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

  • Fans look search for their seats before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Fans look search for their seats before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

  • An Elvis impersonator arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

    An Elvis impersonator arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami.

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/2/2020 3:41 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Game day has arrived, and the caravans carrying the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled into Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Weather for the NFL's biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida. Forecasters say it'll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

That's a few degrees below normal for Miami this time of year. But those conditions almost mirror what the weather was 10 years ago when the game was last played at the Miami Dolphins' home field.

