Toews shines as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs 6-2

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) works the puck around the net as Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) and centre Zack Smith (15) look on during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) stops Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks centre Drake Caggiula (91) celebrates his goal with teammates during first period NHL hockey action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks centre Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs centre Adam Brooks trails during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Jonathan Toews had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Dominik Kubalik added two goals and an assist for Chicago (23-20-6), which improved to 11-5 in its last 16 games. Drake Caggiula had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored.

All-Star forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to nine games with an assist on Saad's goal. Kane has 999 career points heading into Sunday night's home game against Winnipeg.

William Nylander and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto (25-17-7), which has dropped five of six. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

The Maple Leafs don't play again until Jan. 27 at Nashville.