 

AP Source: New York Giants have fired coach Pat Shurmur

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) runs on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) runs on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (93) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (93) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown with Giants running back Javorius Allen (37) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown with Giants running back Javorius Allen (37) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press

 
By TOM CANAVAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/30/2019 9:48 AM


 

 

 

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 