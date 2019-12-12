Sundqvist has goal, assist as Blues beat Golden Knights 4-2

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49), of Russia, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, celebrates after scoring past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas, right, is congratulated by David Perron (57) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, celebrates with teammates Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo, left, after an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, right, scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Mackenzie MacEachern (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Mackenzie MacEachern (28) scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) falls over St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Jaden Schwartz celebrates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Thursday night.

Mackenzie MacEachern, Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues, who snapped a three-game skid. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves after getting pulled from his previous start against Toronto last Saturday when he allowed four goals on 11 shots.

Max Pacioretty and William Carrier had the goals for the Golden Knights, who lost for the third time in four games. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25 shots in his 820th career game, which tied Sean Burke for 14th on the NHL's all-time list.

The Blues took control with two goals in a 39-second span late in the second period.

Schwartz gave the defending Stanley Cup champions a 3-2 lead with 5:07 left in the frame, ripping home a big rebound off a shot by Brayden Schenn. Thomas made it 4-2 moments later, beating Fleury short side on a shot that deflected off his arm.

MacEachern gave the Blues a 1-0 lead on a one-timer off Jacob de la Rose's pass at the 4:52 mark of the first period.

Pacioretty tied it 25 seconds later, putting in his own rebound on a breakaway for his second goal in two games.

Carrier's first goal in 14 games gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead with 7:32 left in the first. Carrier tucked home a rebound of Nate Schmidt's shot.

Sundqvist tied the game for the Blues at 1:34 of the second, deflecting Alex Pietrangelo's shot past Fleury for his ninth of the season.

NOTES: The Blues avoided their first four-game streak without a point since February 2018. Earlier this season, St. Louis lost four straight in October but earned points with two overtime losses in that span. '» Vegas C Paul Stastny, who played for the Blues from 2014-18, has 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 26 games against his former club. '» St. Louis activated Sundqvist (lower body) and assigned LW Nathan Walker to San Antonio of the American Hockey League. '» Vegas D Jon Merrill replaced D Nicolas Hague (illness) in the lineup.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Blues: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

