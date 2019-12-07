 

Panthers sign linebacker Shaq Thompson to 4-year extension

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 12/7/2019 2:09 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers have signed Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2023 season.

Thompson began his career in Thomas Davis' shadows but has since emerged as a reliable starter.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The five-year NFL veteran is averaging more than eight tackles a game. He has had double-digit tackle totals in four games this season, including a career-high 14 in Carolina's Week 3 win at Arizona. Thompson was the team's first-round draft pick in 2015.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney says Thompson is 'our type of person and our type of player. He's proven that he can play linebacker at a very high level, and he's got all the traits you want. He's smart, he's physical, he can run, and he's very versatile. He fits the blueprint for what we want at the position.'

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 