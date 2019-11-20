Jets' Bell rips NFL for '˜random' 5th HGH test

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) moves past Washington Redskins strong safety Montae Nicholson (35) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. Associated Press

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he has been unfairly targeted by the NFL after taking a fifth test this season for performance enhancers and criticizes the league's policy.



In a Twitter post Wednesday, Bell questions the NFL's practice of randomly selecting players to be subjected to the testing. He adds that he won't take another test this season after he completes the latest.

Bell says the NFL should find players who are actually violating the rule and stop subjecting him to the tests.

The random drug testing is part of a collectively bargained policy between the NFL and NFL Players Association. An independent administrator determines via a computer program which players are tested each week.

Bell was suspended by the NFL for two games in 2014 while he was with Pittsburgh after he was charged with marijuana possession and DUI. He was also suspended four games in 2016 for missing a test.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL