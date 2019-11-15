 

Browns' Garrett suspended for rest of season by NFL

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/15/2019 12:09 PM

CLEVELAND -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the NFL for swinging a helmet and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett's violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday's nationally televised game against the Steelers landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee's Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the rivals.

Steelers center Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.

The league said Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 