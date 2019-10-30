'Frustrated' Browns QB Mayfield storms away from interview

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield scrambles against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield drops back to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield abruptly ended his interview session, storming off after taking issue with a question.

Mayfield grew increasingly upset Wednesday when a reporter asked about a drive at the end of the first half of Sunday's loss to New England. The 24-year-old, who leads the AFC with 12 interceptions, fired back before disgustedly walking off toward his locker.

Soon after, the fiery Mayfield acknowledged on Twitter that "I'm frustrated. If I was to act like it's okay to lose, then y'all would say that I've gotten complacent. My sense of urgency is at an all time high. And if I offend anybody along the way ... that's too bad."

The Browns (2-5) have lost three straight games and haven't played anywhere close to preseason expectations. Cleveland leads the NFL with 70 penalties.

Cleveland visits Denver (2-6) on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL