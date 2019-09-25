 

Browns coach Kitchens calls Mayfield criticism 'asinine'

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. Associated Press

  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13.

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) greets Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. Associated Press

  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/25/2019 10:58 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns coach Freddie Kitchens called former NFL coach Rex Ryan's criticism of quarterback Baker Mayfield "asinine."

Ryan, who now works as a TV commentator, called Mayfield "overrated as hell" earlier this week and slammed other elements of the second-year QB's game.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

One of Ryan's biggest peeves is that Mayfield is a "one-read quarterback," meaning he can see only one receiver before bailing on a play.

Kitchens said he appreciates Ryan's opinion, but "he's not in our building, he has no idea what we're doing. ... Is he a one-read quarterback? No, he's not. I mean, that's asinine to even say."

Mayfield has had some struggles through three games for the Browns (1-2), who play at Baltimore on Sunday. His completion percentage has dropped from his rookie season and he's thrown just three touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Kitchens remains confident the 24-year-old will improve and said he's "not panicking" about Mayfield.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 