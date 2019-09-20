 

Chiefs down 3 starters on offense for showdown vs Ravens

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 9/20/2019 3:09 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will be missing three starters from their prolific offense, including running back Damien Williams, when the Baltimore Ravens visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Williams was ruled out Friday after bruising his knee in last week's win in Oakland, joining left tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the bench for a matchup of 2-0 teams.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Fisher had surgery this week on a groin injury he sustained in practice late last week. Hill is still recovering from injuries to his sternum and collarbone that he sustained in Week 1.

Running back LeSean McCoy is questionable after missing practice Wednesday with an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Thursday and was a full participant for Friday's light workout.

