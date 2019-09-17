Dolphins GM Chris Grier says turnaround can come quickly

Miami Dolphins running backs Mark Walton (22) and Kenyan Drake (32), console running back Kalen Ballage (27), during the second half at an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. Associated Press

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, left, talks with head coach Brian Flores at the team's NFL football training facility, in Davie, Fla. Grier says this year's roster dismantling has been more drastic than he expected, but a turnaround can come quickly because the team will be aggressive in free agency in 2020. Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) ducks asNew England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) close in for a sack, during the second half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier speaks during a news conference during voluntary minicamp at the Miami Dolphins NFL football training facility, in Davie, Fla. Grier says this year's roster dismantling has been more drastic than he expected, but a turnaround can come quickly because the team will be aggressive in free agency in 2020. Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier says this year's roster dismantling has been more drastic than he expected, but a turnaround can come quickly because the team will be aggressive in free agency in 2020.

In the wake of the deal that sent disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, no remaining player has asked to be traded, Grier said Tuesday. He said players and team officials are unified in their belief in the Dolphins' rebuilding project, even though they have been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.

Team officials tried unsuccessfully to talk Fitzpatrick out of his desire to play elsewhere, Grier said, and the 2018 first-round pick was traded late Monday for a first-round pick in 2020. The Dolphins and Steelers also swapped lower picks.

