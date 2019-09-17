Dolphins GM Chris Grier says turnaround can come quickly
DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier says this year's roster dismantling has been more drastic than he expected, but a turnaround can come quickly because the team will be aggressive in free agency in 2020.
In the wake of the deal that sent disgruntled defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers, no remaining player has asked to be traded, Grier said Tuesday. He said players and team officials are unified in their belief in the Dolphins' rebuilding project, even though they have been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.
Team officials tried unsuccessfully to talk Fitzpatrick out of his desire to play elsewhere, Grier said, and the 2018 first-round pick was traded late Monday for a first-round pick in 2020. The Dolphins and Steelers also swapped lower picks.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL