Celebrity sightings at Italian restaurant in Schaumburg

Andy-John Kalkounos, left, owner of Chicago Prime Italian restaurant in Schaumburg, with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, professional wrestler Chris Jericho and his wife, Jessica, outside the establishment Aug. 29. Courtesy of Chicago Prime Italian

Andy-John Kalkounos, left, owner of Chicago Prime Italian restaurant in Schaumburg, with "Chicago Fire" actor David Eigenberg, who dined at the establishment Aug. 28. Courtesy of Chicago Prime Italian

Schaumburg's Chicago Prime Italian restaurant has become a place for suburban celebrity sightings.

"Chicago Fire" actor David Eigenberg was among the recent celebs to visit the award-winning Italian steakhouse, known for its extensive fine-dining menu and impressive wine list. Eigenberg, who plays Lt. Christopher Herrmann on the NBC show, previously had a longtime role as Steve Brady on HBO's "Sex and the City."

Eigenberg is friends with Chicago Prime Italian owner Andy-John Kalkounos, who also is a Palatine Township board trustee. They met through their "Chicago Fire" work.

Kalkounos also is an actor and had a two-year recurring role as Lt. Paul Colannino on "Chicago Fire." Eigenberg had dinner at Chicago Prime Italian on Aug. 28 after shooting scenes that day at the Zurich North America headquarters at the northwest corner of Meacham Road and the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Schaumburg.

Eigenberg dined on prime filet mignon and sautéed vegetables, downing it with many bottles of water after the long shoot. Kalkounos said Eigenberg was gracious toward patrons who wanted a quick chat and a photograph.

"I am so excited to have David finally visit our Schaumburg restaurant after talking food (and) restaurants while on set together," Kalkounos said. "David is the ultimate professional whom I was privileged to learn a great deal from. He's just a regular guy's guy, who represents the best in fire protection. He is as humble and kind as they come."

Two other noteworthy Chicago Prime patrons who dined together there Aug. 29 were Charlie Benante, drummer for thrash-metal band Anthrax, and his friend Chris Jericho, a professional wrestler who was in the suburbs for an Aug. 31 match at Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates. Kalkounos said he and Benante go way back.

• If you're not a subscriber, get a great introductory deal to become one and never miss another Schaumburg story.