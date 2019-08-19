Turkey says airstrikes targeted a Turkish army convoy inside Syria, killing 3 civilians; no word on Turkish casualties
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey says airstrikes targeted a Turkish army convoy inside Syria, killing 3 civilians; no word on Turkish casualties.
