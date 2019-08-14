 

Macy's cuts outlook and shares plunge

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/14/2019 7:21 AM

CINCINNATI -- Macy's is lowering its annual earnings guidance after the department store struggled through the second quarter and was forced to mark down prices.

The department store said Wednesday a combination of factors including a fashion miss, slow sell-through of warm weather fashions and the accelerated decline in tourism caused rising inventory levels.

Macy's reported second-quarter profit of $86 million, or 28 cents per share. That's far from the per share earnings of 45 cents that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $5.55 billion also fell short and shares plunged 11% before the opening bell.

