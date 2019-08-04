Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dead at age 71

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2012, file photo former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch lights a ceremonial torch for former Raiders owner Al Davis before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Oakland, Calif. Branch, one of the Raidersâ career-leading receivers who won three Super Bowls, has died. He was 71. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 1981, file photo Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) hugs quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) as the Raiders lined up for a team picture before a workout in the Superdome in New Orleans. Branch, one of the Raidersâ career-leading receivers who won three Super Bowls, has died. He was 71. Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 1983, file photo Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64-yard gain during the first quarter of a playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles. Branch, one of the Raidersâ career-leading receivers who won three Super Bowls, has died. He was 71. Associated Press

Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, say Branch was found dead in a hotel room Saturday. They say an initial investigation revealed no foul play and that Branch died of natural causes.

One of the game's top deep threats during his 14 NFL seasons in Oakland and Los Angeles, Branch was an All-Pro three straight seasons (1974-76) and made four Pro Bowls. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in TD receptions in 1974 with 13 and in 1076 with 12. Branch also had a league-high 1,092 yards receiving in 1974.

Branch was a force in the postseason, with 1,289 yards receiving.

In 1983, he tied the NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown catch in a regular-season game. He stands third among Raiders pass catchers in yards receiving with 8,685, trailing Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff - both Hall of Famers.

"Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans," the Raiders said in a statement on their website. "His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever."

