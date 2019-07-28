Redskins deny report Williams won't play for them again

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) is shown in action during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Fans worry that the summer rite in the NFL, training camp holdouts, wonât affect their teamâs chances for a championship. This yearâs crop of no-shows includes an All-Pro receiver, the Saintsâ Michael Thomas; a standout offensive tackle who might be the key to the Redskinsâ offense, Trent Williams; and budding stars DEs Jadeveon Clowney of the Texans, Yannick Ngakoue of the Jaguars, and RB Melvin Gordon of the Chargers. Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins are denying a report that left tackle Trent Williams has told them he won't play for them again.

Williams has not reported to training camp. CBS Sports re-stated a previous report Sunday the relationship between Williams and the Redskins was "fractured" because he doesn't trust President Bruce Allen or the medical team and informed the team he didn't intend to play for them again.

Vice president of communications Tony Wyllie called the report "100 percent false." Williams' agent did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Williams was reportedly upset about how the team has handled his health, including the removal of a growth on his head earlier this year.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection's absence from camp is a daily topic. Coach Jay Gruden has said he hasn't heard from Williams, who has two years left on his current contract.

Washington on Friday placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list.

