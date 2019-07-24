Chargers place Melvin Gordon on did not report list

NFL

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Melvin Gordon is officially a holdout as the Los Angeles Chargers get ready to begin training camp.

The Chargers placed their running back on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday as players went through physicals and meetings. Gordon is going into the final year of a rookie contract and will earn $5.6 million this season.

Gordon has gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons. He was sixth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (1,375), ninth in rushing (885 yards) and scored 14 touchdowns last season as the Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

General manager Tom Telesco told reporters the team has made an offer to Gordon's camp.

The Chargers also placed left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football injury list and linebacker Jatavis Brown on the PUP list.

