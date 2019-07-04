White Sox 2B Sanchez leaves game with Tigers

CHICAGO -- White Sox second baseman Yolmer SÃ¡nchez has left their game against the Detroit Tigers with a lacerated right hand.

It looked as if SÃ¡nchez was stepped on by Tigers first baseman Niko Goodrum when he went back to the bag after a leadoff single in the third.

SÃ¡nchez remained down for a minute before walking off the field with manager Rick Renteria and a trainer.

He was replaced by Daniel Palka, who remained in Thursday's game to play first base. JosÃ© Rondon shifted from first to second base.

